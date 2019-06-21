Sarkissian expects Armenia to have joint research center with Dassault Systemes, meets executive in France

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian, currently on a visit in France for the International Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, has held a meeting with Olivier Dassault, President of Strategy and Development at aerospace and software conglomerate Dassault Group.

Dassault Group is represented at the Paris Air Show through its Dassault Aviation, which in turn is presenting military and passenger aircraft.

President Sarkissian and Dassault discussed possible directions for cooperation between the aerospace company and Armenia. The sides addressed the recent trip of Dassault Systemes representatives to Armenia and the cooperation that is already being outlined.

“The relations between our countries are very important, we have very good relations. We hope that Dassault Systemes, perhaps even Dassault Aviation will carry out joint works with Armenia,” Olivier Dassault told Sarkissian.

The Armenian President thanked Olivier Dassault for the friendship and readiness to cooperate. “First of all I expect that we will have a research center with Dassault Systemes in Armenia, which will invest in the sectors of artificial intelligence, mathematics and information technologies. And thanks to this Dassault Group and Armenia will become long-term partners,” Sarkissian said.

