Armenia's Prosecutor General surprised at $18 million deposit increase in the bank accounts of Kocharyan's son

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan is surprised at the fact that the judge of the court of 1st instance Davit Grigoryan examining former President Robert Kocharyan's case did not try to clarify some facts connected with the case.

''How could a justice-oriented judge not find necessity to elucidate the fact that the bank accounts of the 26-year old son of the accused had money inflows of AMD and other currencies equivalent to $18 million during 2 years starting from 2007 given the fact that the accused person held public positions during almost entire life which legally banned entrepreneurial activity’’, ARMENPRESS reports Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan said during the trial at the Court of Appeal examining the complaint against Robert Kocharyan and others.

He added that the crimes Robert Kocharyan is accused of are complicated and organized with clear division of roles, the actors of which served in the state apparatus at that time and had dependence on the accused.

“A significant part of the state apparatus was involved in the criminal activities”, he said, adding that 10 people were killed as a result of the crimes they are accused of.

The prosecution finds that the decision of the court of 1st instance should be changed and Kocharyan should be again detained.

The Court of Appeal of Armenia postponed the hearing of the case until June 20, 14:00.

2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, who ruled the country from 1998 to 2008, spent two weeks in jail in summer of 2018, but was eventually freed. But on December 7, a higher court overruled the release and ordered him to be remanded into custody pending trial again.

Nearly 5 months later, on May 18, 2019 he was again released from jail under personal guarantees of President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan and former President of Artsakh Arkady Ghukasayn.

Kocharyan, along with several other former officials, is charged with “overthrowing Constitutional Order” during the 2008 March protests in Yerevan when 8 protesters and 2 security officers died. The former President is accused of unlawfully ordering the military to intervene. He is also charged with bribery.

He vehemently denies wrongdoing.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan