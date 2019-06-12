Supreme Judicial Council names new interim president

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. The Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia has named Sergei Chichoyan, the most senior member of the council, to serve as interim president of the judicial watchdog.

It said the most senior member is entitled to be the acting president by law.

Supreme Judicial Council President Gagik Harutyunyanresigned on May 24 and Supreme Judicial Council member Gevorg Danielyan was named as the interim leader. However, Danielyan himself resigned shortly afterwards.

