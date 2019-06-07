Supreme Judicial Council interim chief resigns

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Supreme Judicial Council member Gevorg Danielyan, who was the acting President of the judicial watchdog after Gagik Harutyunyan’s resignation, has in turn resigned.

He tendered his resignation today and posted a copy of it online. Danielyan said the resignation will be effective from July 10.

“This wasn’t that much of a surprise to you”, he wrote in the letter addressed to the Supreme Judicial Council’s members.

“As far as I’m concerned I find it necessary to give an opportunity for the Supreme Judicial Council, updated and with a truly trust-inspiring composition, to launch judiciary reforms”.

Danielyan said he and Harutyunyan had worked really hard for around a year, in conditions of great workload and frequent “obvious fake news” from the press. “Therefore I am leaving with a feeling of having fulfilled my duties”.

He said he will from now on work in academic-educational field and wished good luck to his colleagues in the judiciary.

Danielyan was elected Member of the Supreme Judicial Council in February of 2018 with a 5 year term.

He stepped in as Acting President of the Supreme Judicial Council when President Gagik Harutyunyan resigned in May 2019.

On May 29, he requested the parliament to initiate an election for the vacant position of a Supreme Judicial Council Member (Harutyunyan was also serving as a Member).

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan