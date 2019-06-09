Armenian PM offers birthday greetings to Georgian counterpart

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent birthday greetings to Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze, the PM's Office said.



“Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your birthday anniversary. I wish you and your family peace, health and happiness. I also wish you every success and new achievements in your position of high responsibility.



I am confident that with joint efforts we will be able to further strengthen the centuries-old friendship of our peoples and expand cooperation between our states. I am full of optimism with regard to the future of our peoples.

I am convinced that as underpinned by shared values, the Armenian-Georgian relations will continue develop for the sake of our countries’ progress and prosperity," PM Pashinyan said in a letter.