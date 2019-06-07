Policy of deepening European Union-Eurasian Economic Union is promising, says Armenia

ST. PETERSBURG, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan finds the policy of deepening cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union and the European Union to be promising.

“I think, if not in the nearest future, then in mid-term period this cooperation is realizable and even unavoidable,” Pashinyan said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

He said that partnership with the EU doesn’t anyhow contradict Armenia’s membership to the EEU.

“Armenia has a Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement with the European Union, which we intend to utilize with maximum efficiency to implement our reforms. Our partnership with the EU doesn’t anyhow contradict our membership to the EEU, it supplements it, enriching our opportunities in terms of new competitive advantages,” Pashinyan said.

