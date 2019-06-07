Armenia goes through important chapter in its modern history, says Pashinyan

ST. PETERSBURG, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. PM Nikol Pashinyan talked about the political and economic changes that are taking place in Armenia during remarks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The Armenian PM said these changes are aimed at raising the efficiency of political and economic institutions’ activities, ARMENPRESS correspondent reports.

“Today, Armenia is going through an important chapter in its modern history. On the background of political stability and unprecedented legitimacy of authorities fundamental transformations are taking place in the country. The final goal of these changes is to create a competitive and technologically advanced economy and modern society, based on universal principles of equality, justice and the rule of law. What is the essence of these transformations? In short, they are aimed at increasing the efficiency of activities of our political and economic institutions,” Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan