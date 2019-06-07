Armenian minister, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State discuss cooperation opportunities

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian minister of high technological industry Hakob Arshakyan met with US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Trade Policy and Negotiations David Meale on the sidelines of his working visit to the United States, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting minister Arshakyan introduced the issues of the new ministry, the already outlined projects and touched upon Armenia’s scientific, technological, educational and business potential.

The minister said the Armenian government’s ongoing reforms in management, improvement of business and competitive environment have created all necessary conditions for the development of the field. The cooperation in this sector has a great development prospect given the high level of development of the field in the US and the existence of scientific and educational potential in Armenia which should be used at best.

David Meale highlighted the role of the Armenian Diaspora in the US for developing the cooperation between the two countries.

The sides also touched upon the export restrictions of dual-use goods and technologies from the US to Armenia and expressed readiness to cooperate in this area.

At the end of the meeting the minister invited the American side to take part in the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) which will take place in Armenia on October 6-9.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan