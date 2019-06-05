President of Artsakh visits Stepanakert Service CJSC

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on June 4 visited the "Stepanakert Service" company and met with the staff, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Issues related to the company's activity and current problems were touched upon during the meeting. Special attention was paid to social issues.

The President noted that the questions raised would be studied thoroughly and relevant solutions would be provided.

Minister of State Grigory Martirosyan and other officials also attended the meeting.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan