Armenian parliament launches ad hoc committee into 2016 April War

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. The ad hoc committee of the Armenian parliament tasked to look into the circumstances of the April Four Day War is holding its first hearing today.

MP Tigran Karapetyan from the Defense and Security Affairs Committee of the Armenian parliament told reporters they aren’t constrained to summon anyone to hearings.

“We will examine all questions that are of concern for the society about the April War. The agenda will be approved during the session,” Karapetyan said.

Asked about the possibility of summoning the then-president to the hearings, the MP said they “aren’t constrained to summon anyone, regardless of the given person being a former or incumbent official”.

He didn’t rule out the possibility of summoning officials from Artsakh too.

He said Artsakh is also interested to have answers to all questions regarding the April War. “The Artsakh President’s spokesperson too said this, we don’t have any problems here”.

He said the objective of the committee isn’t only to punish. According to Karapetyan, there were heroic chapters during those days, heroes who aren’t appreciated until now.

He said they will examine the entire process and will make conclusions on what to do in order to avoid a repetition.

In April 2016, Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched a massive offensive at Artsakh. The attack lasted 4 days.

