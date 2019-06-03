Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 June

Stamp depicting Henrikh Mkhitaryan to be issued soon


YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. New postage stamp depicting Armenian national football team’s captain and midfielder of London’s Arsenal Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be issued soon.

“Coming soon. Limited edition”, Mkhitaryan said on Instagram, posting the photo of the stamp.

Mkhitaryan is depicted on the stamp wearing the shirt of the Armenian national team.

The postage stamp will cost 450 drams.

 

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration