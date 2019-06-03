Stamp depicting Henrikh Mkhitaryan to be issued soon

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. New postage stamp depicting Armenian national football team’s captain and midfielder of London’s Arsenal Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be issued soon.

“Coming soon. Limited edition”, Mkhitaryan said on Instagram, posting the photo of the stamp.

Mkhitaryan is depicted on the stamp wearing the shirt of the Armenian national team.

The postage stamp will cost 450 drams.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan