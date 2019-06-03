Armenia confirms charter of High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, PM’s administration to have 720 staffers

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. At the decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the charter of the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs - the replacement for the Ministry of Diaspora - has been approved, the government said on egov.am.

With another decision, the number of positions of the PM’s Office has been approved at 720.

The decisions come after the Cabinet’s composition was officially amended and the number of ministries was reduced from 17 to 12.

Before these amendments the PM’s Office had 600 positions. The increase of staffers is associated with the fact that the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs will be included within the PM’s Office.

A High Commissioner is yet to be appointed.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan