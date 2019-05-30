Presentation on Armenia’s SMEs at the headquarters of the BSEC Organization

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of Armenia delivered a presentation on the recent developments in the sector of Small and Medium Entrepreneurship (SME) of Armenia at the meeting of the BSEC Working Group on SMEs held at the headquarters of the BSEC Organization on May 29.

ARMENPRESS reports the first part of the presentation briefly elaborated on the activities of the SME Development National Center of Armenia, a principal organization implementing the government SME programs and strategies, which are targeted at increasing efficiency and competitiveness of SMEs, ensuring availability of business development services and expanding financial opportunities for SMEs, promoting innovations and R&D activities of SMEs and supporting their internationalization.

In the second part of presentation, the Armenian delegation showcased the country’s new impact investment and social entrepreneurship platform, ImpactAim Venture Accelerator, which helps generate a new range of tools aimed at leveraging private investment for public good and sustainable development. Initiated by UNDP Armenia, ImpactAim Accelerator brings together the private sector and development agencies to exit solutions and startups/SMEs that both: are targeting the development of a specific sector and have a sustainable business model that can be further scaled.

At the end, the Armenian delegation highlighted the importance of collaboration between BSEC member states and their enterprises, particularly SMEs and start-ups in the area of social entrepreneurship and finding sustainable development solutions, which may have an impact across the BSEC region and beyond.