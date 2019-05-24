PM’s spouse Anna Hakobyan meets Armenian community representatives in Almaty, Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Anna Hakobyan, spouse of Armenia’s Prime Minister, chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of City of Smile and My Step charitable foundations, on May 23 met with the representatives of the Armenian community in Almaty on the sidelines of her visit to Kazakhstan, Mrs. Hakobyan’s Office told Armenpress.

The PM’s spouse was accompanied by Armenia’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan Gagik Ghalachyan, Director of Luys Center Garnik Ohanjanyan, chair of the Nairi Association of the Centers for Armenian Cultures in Kazakhstan Artush Karapetyan.

Anna Hakobyan in her remarks said she is very happy for the chance to meet with the Armenian community.

“Every time at a meeting with the Armenian community in any country I feel different emotions and am very excited. I have different feelings, but on the other hand I am happy to see my compatriots by visiting a new city and I can feel more confident, but at the same time I also feel sad that our compatriots live abroad. I am very happy to meet with you, to have a chance to communicate with you. I want to tell you that I have brought a lot of love with me from Armenia and we also wait all of you in Armenia, all our compatriots living in different parts of the world to return and permanently settle in their homeland”, she said.

The community representatives asked questions relating to Armenia’s domestic and foreign policy, 2nd President Robert Kocharyan’s trial, as well as social and personal issues. Anna Hakobyan answered their questions, listened to their proposals and programs.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan