Two Armenian tourists injured in Italy bus crash

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Embassy in Italy has released details from the tourist bus crash in Italy where two Armenian citizens were injured.

The embassy has released the identities of the injured Armenian tourists – Margarita Gyulumyan, 37, and Nina Mehrabyan, 32.

The embassy said Mehrabyan sustained minor injuries and Gyulumyan is still under medical evaluation.

The crash took place on the Siena-Florence highway when a bus carrying 60 foreign tourists crashed.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan