Newly elected President of Ukraine receives Armenian Deputy PM

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Newly elected President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky received on May 21 Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan, who is in Ukraine on a working visit.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Deputy PM, congratulating the newly elected President, Tigran Avinyan conveyed the warm wishes of Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan.

The Ukrainian President and Armenian Deputy PM referred to a number of issues of the Armenian-Ukrainian bilateral agenda, highlighting the activation of political dialogue between the two countries. In the context of developing bilateral trade and economic relations, the sides discussed the issue of restoring the activities of the Armenian-Ukrainian intergovernmental commission.

Volodymyr Zelensky and Tigran Av inyan also exchanged views on reform implementation in the sphere of public administration in both countries.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan