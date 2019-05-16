Court decision on Robert Kocharyan’s preventive measure to be published on May 18

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. The trial of Robert Kocharyan deciding his preventive measure has ended. It lasted 4 days. ARMENPRESS reports the court left for the consultation room to make a decision. The decision will be published on May 18 at 16:00.

Robert Kocharyan gave a speech during the court session. He referred to the famous consultation of February 23 (consultation with military command staff in 2008) and presented details over it.

Robert Kocharyan is charged with “overthrowing Constitutional order” and “accepting particularly large bribe”.

