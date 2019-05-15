Ukraine imposes new sanctions against Russia

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Ukraine imposed new economic sanctions against Russia on May 15, banning supplies of certain groups of goods and introducing special duties, Ukrainian Prime Minister Vladimir Groisman said during a cabinet meeting, TASS reported.

“Those are tit-for-tat measures - embargo and special duties on Russian goods”, he said, adding that the restrictions will be applied to those goods that “are fully produced” in Ukraine or may be replaced with alternative supplies.

According to First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Stepan Kubiv, the ban concerns certain types of “industrial goods, mineral fertilizers, agriculture products, transport vehicles, plywood and others”.