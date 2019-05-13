Meeting of Prime Ministers of Armenia and Luxembourg launched

LUXEMBOURG, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel began in the city of Luxembourg on May 13, Armenpress correspondent reports.

The private talk of the two PMs will be followed by an extended format meeting.

From the Armenian side the extended format meeting will be attended by Ambassador to Luxembourg and Belgium Tatul Margaryan, PM’s chief advisor Arsen Gasparyan, PM’s assistant Hrachya Tashchyan and PM’s spokesperson Vladimir Karapetyan.

The agenda of the meeting includes a number of issues of bilateral interest.

Armenia and Luxembourg have established diplomatic relations on June 11, 1992.

