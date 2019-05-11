Armenia’s sunniest province to have largest, most-efficient regional solar power station

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. The region’s largest and most-efficient solar power station will be built in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province during 2019-2020, Deputy Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Hakob Vardanyan said during the My Step For Gegharkunik Province Business Forum in the Armenian province.

“The full solar energy potential in Armenia remains untapped. Armenia is a country that has higher than average solar potential, we have approximately 1500-1800 hours of solar days [yearly], and Gegharkunik province has the biggest potential of all,” he said.

Currently there are two solar power stations in Gegharkunik, with six more under development, making it home to most of solar power stations in the country.

According to him, a contract has been awarded to a company last year that will build a 55MW solar power station in the province, which will be the largest of its kind in the entire Caucasus region to provide energy at the lower price. The lowest price for produced energy is associated with the province’s huge solar potential, he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan