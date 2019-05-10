Armenia intensifies international cooperation to return assets taken abroad illegally

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia takes actions to intensify the cooperation with the partners of several countries to return the assets which have been taken abroad illegally, Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan said in the Parliament, in response to the question of My Step faction MP Vagharshak Hakobyan.

The lawmaker was interested in what actions have been carried out so far for the return of assets taken from Armenia, and what results are expected.

“This is a legal process that has a private and general manifestation. The private manifestation is that within the frames of each criminal case the damage caused or the so-called detection of movement of embezzlement becomes a matter of investigation. And if it turns out that the accused or the suspected person has real estate, moveable property or bank accounts abroad as a result of the respective embezzlement, simple criminal procedures are being carried out to clarify their movement and restore the damages in the future”, he said.

The Prosecutor General informed that currently steps are being taken to make the process more operative and effective. “Attempts and active works are being carried out in the countries known to all of us where such banking movements are possible, to intensify the cooperation with our partners of these states”, he said, adding that they have a result.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan