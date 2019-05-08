Armenia tries to establish new level relations with United States, says Pashinyan
15:42, 8 May, 2019
YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is trying to establish new level relations with the United States, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference on his 1st year in office.
Pashinyan noted that basically the relations with the US began in a new format on May 7, with the first session of the Armenian-American Strategic Dialogue.
“In any relations we expect that these relations must be in line with the new status of Armenia, and Armenia does indeed have a new status today. Today, Armenia is a leading democracy, and we must rely on this reality in all relations,” the Armenian PM said.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
