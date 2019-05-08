Armenia tries to establish new level relations with United States, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is trying to establish new level relations with the United States, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference on his 1st year in office.

Pashinyan noted that basically the relations with the US began in a new format on May 7, with the first session of the Armenian-American Strategic Dialogue.

“In any relations we expect that these relations must be in line with the new status of Armenia, and Armenia does indeed have a new status today. Today, Armenia is a leading democracy, and we must rely on this reality in all relations,” the Armenian PM said.

