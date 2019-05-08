Pashinyan rules out formation of separate wings inside the government

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. The executive leadership of Armenia is one body led by the prime minister. There are no separate wings and couldn’t be within this power, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a press conference.

“Do I look like a man who is a PM and there are certain wings inside the leadership under his tenure. There cannot be any wings in the executive leadership of Armenia. The Armenian government is a single body, and if some wings emerge, I will cut them, not because it is my whim, but because the law demands so. I will never allow uncontrollable situations, chaos, intrigues in the country”, he said.

Commenting on the criminal case launched against temporarily suspended chief of the State Oversight Service Davit Sanasaryan, Pashinyan said the director of the National Security Service has asked him to transfer the case to the Special Investigation Service, but the PM has opposed.

“Why I opposed it? Because it will turn out that we are unable to examine the cases relating to us inside our government. In other words, it will turn out that we do not have an enough will to investigate the cases linked with us. These talks have constantly taken place, but if the current case should be sent to the SIS for objectivity reasons, I do not see any problem with that”, Pashinyan said, adding that objective investigation should be carried out, otherwise the respective persons will be held accountable.

Head of the State Oversight Service Davit Sanasaryan has been charged by the National Security Service on April 18 with abuse of power. His duties have been temporarily suspended. Davit Sanasaryan is banned from the leaving the country.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan