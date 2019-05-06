President Sarkissian receives co-founders of Repat Armenia foundation

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received co-founders of Repat Armenia foundation, Executive Director Vartan Marashlyan and Chairman of the Board of Trustees Raffi Kassarjian, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

The guests introduced the President on the Foundation’s activities, ongoing programs and upcoming actions. They noted that repatriation and intensification of ties of our Diaspora compatriots with Armenia are the main activity directions of the Foundation.

President Sarkissian expressed readiness to support the Foundation’s activities, highlighting their importance in terms of returning Diaspora Armenians to Armenia and connecting them with the homeland.

The sides also touched upon the opportunities to implement joint programs.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan