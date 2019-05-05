Armenian PM congratulates Secretary General Thorbjørn Jagland on 70th anniversary of Council of Europe

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Council of Europe Secretary General Thorbjørn Jagland on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Council of Europe, the PM's office reported.

“Honorable Mr. Secretary General,

Seventy years ago, the Council of Europe was established with the vision of overcoming the devastating effects of World War II, building a peaceful future and implementing the universal ideals, which became the first pan-European structure and one of the foundations of modern European architecture.

The Council of Europe, which today marks its seventieth anniversary, is a universal value system based on human rights, democracy and the rule of law, and an all-European legal framework for 840 million citizens.

Eager to see the continued strengthening of Council of Europe’s exceptional role, Armenia stands ready to support the organization in its future reforms.

On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Armenia, the Armenian people and myself, I wish the Council of Europe unshakable vitality to the benefit of democracy, human rights and the rule of law in the European continent, and for the sake of “Our rights, our freedoms and our Europe," Pashinyan said in the letter.