Missing Polish tourist found safe and sound in Armenian town

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Polish tourist Daniel Owczarek has been found safe and sound on May 3 in Noyemberyan, a town in Armenia’s Tavush Province, the Embassy of Poland told ARMENPRESS.

Earlier the embassy had said that the man has gone missing in Armenia from May 1.

According to the embassy a travel agency guide saw and recognized Owczarek from the embassy’s Facebook post and dialed the provided number. “We are very grateful to Armenians for the assistance,” the embassy said.

Owczarek arrived in Armenia from Georgia and checked-in at a Yerevan hotel around midnight April 30. He left his hotel room on May 1 before noon, leaving his mobile phone in the room.

The embassy had said that the man’s family was alarmed about his whereabout as they failed to get into contact with him. Although the reason of his absence was not reported, the tourist was apparently safe and out of danger from the very beginning.

The embassy said the man is scheduled to depart back to Poland today on May 3. He is currently in Yerevan where embassy staffers are hurrying to return his mobile phone.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan