Artsakh reports increasing Azerbaijani activity along Line of Contact

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. An increase in Azerbaijan’s actions at the Line of Contact is observed in the recent period, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh told ARMENPRESS. It said the growth of adversary actions are manifested by large scale engineering-reinforcement works, as well as breaches of the ceasefire regime.

“It is noteworthy that Azerbaijan is choosing as its regular shooting target not only the frontline positions of the Defense Army but also the mobile rear positions of the on-duty Armenian units. Particularly, very recently the Azerbaijani military has opened sniper fire using SVD rifles at a vehicle transporting bread at a military base in the Defense Army’s eastern (Akna) section, damaging it, and overnight May 2-3 alone it fired nearly 330 rounds from large-caliber sniper weapons, heavy machine guns and assault rifles at combat positions in the north-eastern (Mataghis) section.

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh is drawing the attention of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries on the abovementioned fact, at the same time calling on the Azerbaijani side to refrain from the unpromising strategy of artificially escalating the situation”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan