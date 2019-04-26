PACE President to visit Georgia

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Liliane Maury Pasquier will visit Georgia on April 28, PACE reports.

In Tbilisi, she will meet the President of the Republic, the Prime Minister, the Speaker of the Parliament, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Georgian delegation to PACE.

On April 30, the PACE President will address the Georgian Parliament during a solemn parliamentary session dedicated to the 20th anniversary of Georgia's accession to the Council of Europe.

Liliane Maury Pasquier, President of PACE, and Irakli Kobakhidze, Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, will make a joint statement to the press on Monday 29 April at noon, in the Parliament building.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan