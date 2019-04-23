Armenian PM gives advice to Ukrainian President-elect on how to interact with Russia’s Putin

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has advised President-elect of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky to be maximally sincere with Russian President Vladimir Putin for interacting with him without obstacles, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan told RBK, telling about how he gave advice to Zelensky on establishing relations with Putin.

“I don’t think he will have difficulties in interaction (with Putin-edit). There is a condition – if you are straight, sincere, with no conspiracies in mind, there will be no difficulties. It’s just necessary to be straight and sincere”, Pashinyan said.

According to him, this is not only about interactions with the Russian President. “I think everybody will appreciate it if he sees that his interlocutor is not trying to deceive him”, PM Pashinyan said, adding that maybe this approach is not so common in international relations and diplomacy, but he always does so.

Earlier Pashinyan congratulated Vladimir Zelensky on being elected President of Ukraine, expressing confidence that the new President will make all efforts to raise Armenian-Ukrainian friendly relations to a new level.

