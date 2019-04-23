Ambassador Kopyrkin assesses positively Armenian-Russian relations

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin assesses positively the Armenian-Russian relations.

“Our relations maintain the complete continuation. They are firm and have a very strong base. They are directed towards the future. I am confident that our peoples and the leaders of our countries understand completely that the brotherly relations between our countries are connected with the rooted interests of our peoples”, the Ambassador told reporters today.

