Two arrested in Armenian village brawl

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. The Investigative Committee of Armenia has revealed details of the incident involving a firearm in the village of Zartonk that took place Saturday, sparking a minor protest that was eventually settled after a government official intervened to defuse the situation.

The Investigative Committee said in a news release that two local villagers are under arrest amid the investigation.

According to preliminary information, the incident started out after an altercation between three villagers drew in the rest of the locals. Upon hearing the loud altercation, both supporters and opponents of the local mayor took to the streets and began brawling. Authorities said the sides began attacking one another with metal pipes and other items.

The 29-year-old grandson of the mayor fired three rounds from a 12-gauge hunting shotgun in the direction of the villagers who were approaching his home. Several people sustained injuries during the incident. Material damages were also reported in the village.

The initial altercation, in turn, was sparked after villagers demanding the mayor’s resignation were blocked from entering a local school, which ended in a minor fight.

Two people, including the grandson of the mayor, are arrested on charges of misdemeanor.

The incident eventually lead to the village mayor’s resignation.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan