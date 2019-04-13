State Oversight Service chief personally defuses protest at Armenian village, railway re-opened

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. State Oversight Service Director Davit Sanasaryan quickly reacted and arrived at the village of Zartonk in Armenia’s Armavir Province to de-escalate a local protest.

Demonstrators opened the Yerevan-Gyumri railway, which they had blocked earlier, after Sanasaryan arrived to review the situation.

Sanasaryan and the protesters headed into the town hall to discuss and settle the disputes.

According to the demonstrators a brawl took place in the afternoon of April 12 involving employees of the school, and the principal, who is the daughter of the village’s mayor, has insulted several women of the village.

Mayor Paruyr Sargsyan wasn’t immediately available for comment.

In addition to the altercation, villagers claimed shots were fired. Police later confirmed the report.

Police said a man has opened gunfire from a hunting rifle during the brawl. The suspect and several others have been detained by police, the local police department said.

Five persons involved in the incident have sought medical attention. Police said they believe the injuries were caused by bullet shrapnel.

