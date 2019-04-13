MP Arman Yeghoyan to head Armenia's parliamentary friendship groups with Canada and Switzerland

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament Arman Yeghoyan from the ruling My Step faction will head the Armenia-Canada and Armenia-Switzerland parliamentary friendship groups.

“I have the honor to inform that at the decision of the National Assembly Council I will lead the Armenia-Canada and Armenia-Switzerland friendship groups,” Yeghoyan said on Facebook.

Arman Yeghoyan also serves as chair of the parliamentary committee on European integration affairs.

“With these two “direct democracies” and “free economies” with strong parliamentary traditions we have a potential of cooperation still untapped.

Egalitarianism, inclusiveness, close public sector-private sector cooperation and aspiration for social justice are the elements of the Canadian political culture that carry a lesson.

Direct democracy, strong local self-governance and absence of opposition, yes, indeed absence of opposition are the Swiss political system’s features. The unique structure of the Armed Forces of Switzerland and its role in the Swiss peace that lasts already for two centuries is also worthy of attention,” Yeghoyan said.

