Court denies Kocharyan’s appeal on immunity from prosecution

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. A Yerevan court has denied former President Robert Kocharyan’s appeal requesting immunity from prosecution.

The court hearing was presided over by Judge Gagik Poghosyan.

The jailed ex-president had filed a complaint arguing that criminal prosecution against him should be halted due to his immunity from prosecution.

Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, who ruled the country from 1998 to 2008, spent two weeks in jail in summer of 2018, but was eventually freed. But on December 7, a higher court overruled the release and ordered him to be remanded into custody pending trial again.

At the time the court announced the verdict, Kocharyan turned himself in to authorities.

Kocharyan is charged with ‘overthrowing constitutional order’ during the 2008 post-election unrest, when clashes between security forces and protesters left 10 people dead, including two security officers, during his final days as president.

Criminal charges of bribery were also added later on in the investigation.

Kocharyan vehemently denies wrongdoing.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan