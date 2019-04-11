President Macron officially declares April 24th as date of annual commemoration of Armenian Genocide in France

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron has signed an order on declaring April the 24th as an annual day of commemorating the Armenian Genocide in France.

The French President’s Decree No. 2019-291 of April 10, 2019 on the Annual Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide of 1915 states that “the date of the annual commemoration of the Armenian Genocide of 1915 is 24 April”.

The decree says that every year on April 24th a ceremony will be organized in Paris, and each department of the country can organize its own.

President Macron had announced plans to declare the national day of commemoration in February during a dinner with the Armenian community of France.

Co-Chair of the Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations of France (CCAF) Murad Papazian broke the news on Facebook, saying “The President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, has signed the decree indicating that the 24th of April becomes the national day of commemoration of the Armenian Genocide!”

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan