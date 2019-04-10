Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 April

PM’s office has new deputy chief of staff


YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has appointed Sargis Torosyan as Deputy Chief of Staff of his office.

Torosyan was serving as Head of the Social Affairs Department of Pashinyan’s office at the time of the appointment.

The previous Deputy Chief of Staff, Arthur Sargsyan, was sacked earlier last week.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration