PM’s office has new deputy chief of staff

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has appointed Sargis Torosyan as Deputy Chief of Staff of his office.

Torosyan was serving as Head of the Social Affairs Department of Pashinyan’s office at the time of the appointment.

The previous Deputy Chief of Staff, Arthur Sargsyan, was sacked earlier last week.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan