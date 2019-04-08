Armenian-Portuguese relations have great development potential – Armen Sarkissian meets with Prime Minister of Portugal

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in Portugal on a working visit, met with Prime Minister of Portugal António Costa on April 8.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, referring to the warm historical interactions between the two peoples and the rich cultural heritage, President Sarkissian said that every Armenian remembers the name of one of the prominent Armenians, Galuste Gulbenkian, with pride.

The Prime Minister of Portugal also emphasized the activities and heritage of Galouste Gulbenkian and the role of Galouste Gulbenkian Foundation for Portugal.

The Armenian President and the Portuguese PM exchanged views on possible directions of partnership. Armen Sarkissian emphasized that the two countries have great potential for partnership in the spheres of education and science. In this context, President Sarkissian proposed to carry out exchange program of students, as well as joint scientific-research projects.

The interlocutors shared the opinion that Armenia and Portugal have great potential for partnership in the spheres of information technologies, natural sciences and artificial intelligence.

Armen Sarkissian added that tourism can also become an important sphere for the cooperation between the two countries. “Armenia and Portugal are wonderful countries that need to discover each other”, President Sarkissian said.

The interlocutors also spoke about the possibility of establishing direct flights, agreeing to further examine the issue.



