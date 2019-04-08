EU’s Mogherini calls for humanitarian truce in Libya

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini calls for establishing humanitarian truce in Libya, Reuters reports.

“Humanitarian ceasefire is needed in Libya to help the injured and civilians”, she said at the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, adding that she has discussed the situation with the U.N. special envoy to Libya Ghassan Salame. “It is necessary to stop the escalation of violence, and I am confident that today Europeans are united on this”, she said.

“The people of Libya no longer need military operations, they need peace and dialogue”, EU’s Mogherini said.

