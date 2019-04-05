Armenian PM visits Russian military base in Gyumri

YERVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visited the military base of the Russian Southern Military District in the sidelines of his visit to Gyumri on April 5.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Southern Military District, the delegation led by Nikol Pashinyan got acquainted with the daily life of the servicemen, visited “Hill of honor” and “Military glory” monuments, the museum of the military base and the church of St. Alexandra the Martyr Queen.

The command staff of the Russian military base presented the history of the establishment of the base, its structure, modern military equipment to the delegation led by the PM.

At the end of the visit the members of Pashinyan’s delegation, as well as the members of the Russian embassy in Armenia laid flowers and wreath at the monuments of the Soviet servicemen and double hero of the USSR, General-Lieutenant Mikhail Kalashnikov.

