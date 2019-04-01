Comedian Zelensky leads Ukraine’s presidential race

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. Showman and head of the Servant of the People political party Vladimir Zelensky is maintaining lead in the Ukrainian presidential race, followed by incumbent President Pyotr Poroshenko and the leader the Batkivshchyna party, Yulia Tymoshenko, with over 45% of ballots counted, the Central Election Commission said, TASS reported.

According to the CEC preliminary data, Zelensky has got 30.20% of votes, Poroshenko – 16.64%, and Tymoshenko – over 13%.

The voter turnout was 63.52%.

The Ukrainian presidential election launched on March 31. 39 candidates are running for president.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



