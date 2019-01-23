Artsakh reports ‘abrupt decrease’ of ceasefire violations committed by Azerbaijan
YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The number of ceasefire violations committed by Azerbaijan at the Artsakh border has dropped abruptly, President Bako Sahakyan’s spokesperson Davit Babayan told ARMENPRESS.
“The quantity of violations has dropped abruptly from the Azerbaijan side. Overall the border situation is stable. We welcome this, but on the other hand the adversary has not revised its policy that it based on hostility. It [Azerbaijan] continues its anti-Armenian policy in all spheres. They carried out the most massive military exercises in their history in 2018,” Babayan said.
Asked whether or not the de-escalating tension at the border is connected with the establishment of an operative communication line between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Babayan said there can be various reasons.
“It can be connected with different things, but the essence didn’t change. The fact exists, but its goals didn’t change. We’ve always said that Azerbaijan is the country that is capable of going for the most unpredictable step in the lowest manner at the most inconvenient and unexpected moment,” he said.
Back in September of 2018, when Armenia’s PM Nikol Pashinyan met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Tajikistan at a CIS summit, the sides agreed to establish a direct operative communication to reduce tension.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
