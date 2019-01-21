Armenian Culture Week kicks off in Kiev, Ukraine

YEREVAN, JNAUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Culture Week has kicked off in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev which will last until January 25, AnalitikaUA.net reports.

A number of events dedicated to Komitas’ 150th, Silva Kaputikyan’s 100th and Sergei Parajanov’s 95th jubilees are scheduled on the sidelines of the Week.

The program of events include concerts, exhibitions, master classes, literature and music evenings and film-watching dedicated to the prominent figures of the Armenian culture.

The event organizers are AOKS-Ukraine Armenian Union of Cultural Relations, Parajanov-ART and etc.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan