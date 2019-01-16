CoE Secretary General congratulates Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland has sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on being appointed Prime Minister of Armenia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the message runs as follows,

“I congratulate you on being appointed Prime Minister of Armenia after your victory in the parliamentary elections of December 9, 2018.

The political transition that started last year reached its final destination by the formation of the new parliament in a peaceful manner and in line with the Constitutional norms. The December 9 elections and their results show the aspiration of the Armenian people towards democracy and prosperity.

The Council of Europe will work with the new Government to reach these goals. I am confident that the continuous commitment towards democratic institutions and rule of law that your country displayed in the recent years will continue for the benefit of the citizens of Armenia.

I wish you success in the implementation of your important responsibilities”.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan