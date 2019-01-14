Georgia’s parliament seat returns to Tbilisi, first sitting expected February

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The Georgian parliament will resume activities from February 5th, according to its charter.

The winter sitting ended December 27th and according to regulations the spring sitting opens the first Tuesday of February.

During the upcoming spring sitting Georgia’s new President Salome Zurabishvili will deliver an annual report, the first in her capacity as president.

According to new amendments to regulations, the seat of parliament will return to the capital city of Tbilisi.

The Parliament of Georgia is headquartered in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia. But from 2012 to 2018, the regular parliamentary sessions were held in a new building specially constructed for this purpose in Kutaisi, then the second largest city of Georgia, 231 kilometers west of Tbilisi.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan