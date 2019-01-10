Armenian Ambassador meets with Crown Prince of Kuwait

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Kuwait Sarmen Baghdasaryan on January 9 met with Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The Crown Prince welcomed Ambassador Baghdasaryan and expressed satisfaction over the Armenian-Kuwaiti friendly relations, wishing success to the Ambassador in his responsible mission.

In his turn Ambassador Sarmen Baghdasaryan thanked for the warm reception and wishes and conveyed the warm greetings of the Armenian President to the Crown Prince. The Ambassador assured that the high support of Kuwait to the implementation of his mission, as well as the positive image of the local Armenian community provide him great opportunities to develop the bilateral relations at all directions.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan