Prosperous Armenia to disclose choice for Vice Speaker candidate soon

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Prosperous Armenia party says it has already decided who will serve as Vice Speaker of Parliament, faction secretary in the 7th parliament.

Prosperous Armenia MP Iveta Tonoyan, however, said they will not disclose details yet.

She said the party will nominate a candidate for Vice Speaker as it is the largest opposition party and holds second most seats. “We will reveal our candidate in the coming days,” she said.

The party will have 26 seats in the 132-seat parliament.

