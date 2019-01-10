Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 January

Prosperous Armenia to disclose choice for Vice Speaker candidate soon


YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Prosperous Armenia party says it has already decided who will serve as Vice Speaker of Parliament, faction secretary in the 7th parliament.

Prosperous Armenia MP Iveta Tonoyan, however, said they will not disclose details yet.

She said the party will nominate a candidate for Vice Speaker as it is the largest opposition party and holds second most seats. “We will reveal our candidate in the coming days,” she said.

The party will have 26 seats in the 132-seat parliament.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration