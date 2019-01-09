Tourism Committee to have new chair

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The Tourism Committee of the ministry of economic development and investments will have a new chair.

Hripsime Grigoryan, who has been appointed as chair of the Committee by the prime minister’s June 11, 2018 decision, will be represented in the new Parliament of Armenia as an MP from My Step alliance.

Anna Ohanyan, spokesperson of the ministry of economic development and investments, told Armenpress that the new chair of the Tourism Committee is elected by the minister’s proposal based on the PM’s decision. “No candidacies are being discussed at the moment because the Cabinet is not formed yet”, she said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan