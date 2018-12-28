EAEU has passed a very difficult, but important path – Tigran Sargsyan’s congratulatory message on New Year

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Board chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan has released a congratulatory footage on New Year.

ARMENPRESS reports Sargsyan said that the Ney Year gives an opportunity to sum up the works and outline new initiatives. “On the eve of the New Year our hearts are filled with warmth and love. The Ney Year gives an opportunity to sum up the works and outline new initiatives. We have passed a very difficult but also important stage of the creation of our union. We unite for the goal of making the people’s lives more comfortable so that they are able to freely move in the territories of our countries, get adopted, find a job, and implement business initiatives so as to increase the life quality of our peoples.

We live in a complex era when the changes take new pace. New issues are included in our agenda that were absent in the past. Life becomes unpredictable”, Sargsyan said.

According to him, in the New Year people should learn to live in the era of changes, should be ale to respond to global challenges, at the same time preserving human dignity and all the values that unite us.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan