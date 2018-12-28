Armenia, Russia have complete understanding on development of strategic directions of bilateral ties

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the bilateral relations during the meeting in Moscow on December 27, reports Armenpress.

“Our discussions mainly focused on this strategy, and I can state that in fact we have a comprehensive understanding of what development the direction of our strategic relations should have, but overall these discussions were the summary of talks held so far, because during these 8 months we have touched upon this topic both publicly and at a working level, and we in fact summed up the results of these 8 months. We have also summed up in which formats the cooperation between the governments of two countries must take place”, Pashinyan said live on Facebook summing up the meeting results with Putin.

He added that the atmosphere of the meeting with the Russian President has been very positive. “Perhaps you have seen that I have touched this at the beginning of the meeting that our meetings with the Russian President are taking place quite frequently, and this speaks about the unique and strategic nature of our relations”, the acting PM said.

According to him, the Armenian-Russian relations are so comprehensive that they didn’t manage to discuss all issues of the agenda with the Russian leader. “And this has always been so because our relations are really comprehensive”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

