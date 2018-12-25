Speaker Babloyan holds meetings with top leadership of Armenia on the eve of completion of his term in office

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan had meetings with President Armen Sarkissian, Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, on the eve of completion of his term in office, the Parliament told Armenpress.

During the meetings the role of the Parliament in the country’s progress was emphasized, in particular in the directions of improving the legislative field, conducting control functions, development of political forces and civil society, ensuring transparency of legislative activity and etc.

The legal activities of the Parliament of 6th convocation, the works carried out in international platforms and parliamentary structures have been summed up and appreciated.

The officials expressed hope that the newly-elected Parliament will continue the parliamentary traditions aimed at boosting the activity of the legislative body.

